The Baughman Ditch Water Shed Project moving forward

A project to address water drainage issues in central Allen County is moving forward.
The Baughman Ditch project will create several wetland areas to contain surface water from storm runoff to ease flooding in the area. The project will also address the need for new tiles to help the ponds work properly in the area of North West Street and Bluelick Road.
Joe Gearing Allen County Drainage Engineer explains, “So right now we’re moving forward in the project. Working forward to the property acquisitions. Acquiring the property so we can construct these wetlands. From there we’re going to finalize plans as we’ve got all of our options taken care of and then go ahead and do a final hearing to get the project rolling.”
They do have a 1.5-million dollar grant from Ohio H20 through ODNR and are looking at possible dollars from the Great Lakes Initiative funding to help offset some cost. No date yet on the final hearing but the goal is to begin construction this year.