The Enchanted Brush brings imaginative works of art to Univ. of Findlay

The University of Findlay's annual summer art exhibition heads to the deep with unique imaginative art. The Enchanted Brush is an annual exhibition featuring works by artists from around the world. The exhibit is going on through August 5th. Each year, the curator of the exhibit picks a theme and gives artists a year to create original works to put on display. This year, around 23 artists tackled the theme of "Mysterious Fathoms". The exhibit features art ranging from classic oil paintings to quirky sculptures. But while these are original works, you may have seen some of the artists' other works before.
“Well within this room you will see work by artists that work for companies like Disney, Pixar, Dreamworks, they've worked on TV series like "Game of Thrones." So you really do have a representation of that top 1% of fantasy artists in the world," says Dan Chudzinski, The Enchanted Brush Curat and Founder. “You've probably seen their work before in a different context, but what is special about this there's no art direction other than the theme. So this year’s theme “Mysterious Fathoms” has to do with water, that is all I said to them and I let them interpret that however they want.”
If you find a piece that moves you, there could be a way to add that to your own permanent collection.
“Some of these are for sale and if the piece were to sell the artist get 100% of the commission. Which I think is pretty much unique in the world as far as gallery exhibits go,” adds Chudzinski. “That is my way of saying thank you to the artist for taking the time to bring their art to Findlay, Ohio.”
The Enchanted Brush is free and open to the public. The gallery is located at the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion and is open weekdays from 8 am. to 8 pm. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.
