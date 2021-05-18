The I&O Railroad fixing the North Street Crossing, closing the road for 2 days

For those motorists that use North Street as a way to get across the city of Lima you will want to take note of a road closure.
This Thursday(5/20/21) and Friday(5/21/21) the Indiana and Ohio Railroad will be reconstructing the crossing on North Street at Sugar Street. It is an at grade crossing that will be fixed with the construction. Detours for westbound traffic begins at Roberts Road and for eastbound traffic it is at Jackson Street. The crossing is scheduled to back open sometime on Friday.