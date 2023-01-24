The MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation
Pictured left to right are employees of the Mercer Health Surgery Center with the new Neptune Rover: Alison Elsass, Rachel Unrast, Gina Albers, Laurie Muhlenkamp, Vicki Knapke, Brenda Buening and Brooke Swartzel.

Press Release from Mercer Health: The MED Foundation recently received a $15,000 grant from the Mercer County Civic Foundation to purchase a Neptune Rover and three Glider Rocking Chairs for the Mercer County Community Hospital’s Surgery Center.

The Neptune Rover, a mobile suction device, provides suction during surgeries, evacuates surgical smoke and assists with fluid waste management.

