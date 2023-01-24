The MED Foundation of Mercer Health receives grant from Mercer County Civic Foundation

Pictured left to right are employees of the Mercer Health Surgery Center with the new Neptune Rover: Alison Elsass, Rachel Unrast, Gina Albers, Laurie Muhlenkamp, Vicki Knapke, Brenda Buening and Brooke Swartzel.
Press Release from Mercer Health:The MED Foundation recently received a $15,000 grant from the Mercer County Civic Foundation to purchase a Neptune Rover and three Glider Rocking Chairs for the Mercer County Community Hospital’s Surgery Center.
The Neptune Rover, a mobile suction device, provides suction during surgeries, evacuates surgical smoke and assists with fluid waste management.
The Glider Rocking Chairs for the post anesthesia care unit provide a comfortable seat for parents as well as help them soothe their child as they wake from anesthesia following their procedure. The Glider Rocking Chairs have been greatly appreciated by our pediatric patients and their parents.
Betsy Beckman, Director of Surgical Services, states “We are thankful to be chosen as a recipient of the Mercer County Civic Foundation grant. The Neptune Rovers are now available to surgeons as needed and the glider rocking chairs are a welcomed addition to the recovery room and for the parents of our pediatric patients as they comfort their child after surgery.”
The Surgery Center at Mercer Health offers a wide variety of surgeries and procedures including general surgery, orthopedic, bariatric, gynecological, pediatric, ophthalmologic (eyes), urological, ENT (ears, nose and throat), podiatry, laser, endoscopy and now Robotic Surgery. Both inpatient and outpatient procedures are available at Mercer Health. With the increase in patient volumes in addition to the extensive amount of surgeries and procedures now offered at the Surgery Center, additional equipment is necessary.
The Mercer County Civic Foundation awards grants to local charitable organizations annually based on the breadth of community members served, the stability of the program and the quality of the services offered, among other important factors. The funding provided to Mercer Health will provide immeasurable benefit to the community in the continuously improving quality of care provided to our patients.
About the MED Foundation
The MED Foundation of Mercer Health, established in December of 1988 by a group of community leaders and hospital administration, aims to cultivate philanthropic relationships to provide for enhancements and for educational support for the future of health care services within our community. To make a donation, or to learn more, visit mercer-health.com/foundation or contact Deb Hemmelgarn at 419-678-5679 or dhemmelgarn@mercer-health.com.
