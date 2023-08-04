The Pangle Pavilion Continues Strong Grand Opening Weekend with Al Jardine Friday Night

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Greater Lima Region Park and Amphitheater is continuing a strong turnout at the Pangle Pavilion Friday evening.
On Friday night, large crowds of people were filling the pavilion lawn to enjoy a concert by the Lima-born singer from "The Beach Boys", Al Jardine. Also on the stage were special guests "The Indoorfins" and Kevin Ashba. On Thursday night, the pavilion hosted the "All-4-One, Naturally 7, and Stedic Music" concert, and organizers say it was a great night overall for the grand opening.
"Last night, we had a little over six-hundred people here last night, and they had a great time. You know, Stedic Music started us off last night, and talk about good vibes. I mean, they just do a great job. Naturally 7 was the follow-up band after them, and then, the headliner was All-4-One, and all three acts just did a fantastic job. It was a great energy. The crowd was loving it. The Pangle Pavilion performed well, too, and it was a great night of great entertainment here in Lima," says Abe Ambroza, CEO of Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center and Pangle Pavilion.
Ambroza also is optimistic about the future of the Pangle Pavilion and believes even larger crowds can be drawn to Downtown Lima.
"This weekend is just the start. You know, we have three great nights of entertainers, and this is just the start of what could come. You know, we are going to be able to do all kinds of things. This place can have a capacity of 5,000 people, so that opens the door. Over at Crouse Hall, we only have 1,776, so here, to book an artist that we want to bring in 5,000 people for; that's an entirely different thing," adds Ambroza.
If you missed Friday night's concert, the Pangle Pavilion will host Ian Munsick Saturday at 7:30 pm.