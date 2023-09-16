The Supporting Our Soldiers Project host 12th annual SOS Fall Fest

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Supporting Our Soldiers Project held its 12th annual SOS Fall Fest at Elmview Pizza and Pub.
The festival was open from 11 am. to 3 pm. and offered delicious chicken and rib dinners. The event also included door prizes, raffles, a silent auction, and 50/50 ticket drawings. All the SOS Fall Fest proceeds will assist military veterans financially.
"We try to help local veterans as best we can. We raise money to help them, buying air conditioners when they need them, water heaters, washers, and dryers. We pay their rent, support PTSD dogs, and do whatever we can to help local veterans. This started here at the Pub, and we all just had a passion for it, and it's just grown, and grown, and grown into what it is today." commented Chad Shellenbarger, President of the SOS Project.
The SOS Project plans to return to the Pub next September for their annual fall festival.