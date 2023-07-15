Thought-provoking abstract art by Bret Price on display at New Bremen art gallery through September

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Sunny skies. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 84F. Winds W at 5 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 66F. Winds W shifting S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.