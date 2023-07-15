Thought-provoking abstract art by Bret Price on display at New Bremen art gallery through September

NEW BREMEN, OH (WLIO) - Contemporary art isn't just for the big city. An art gallery that opened two years ago in the small town of New Bremen is proving that with every new exhibit.
Driving through New Bremen, you may have seen the work of Bret Price scattered in several places like along the main roads, a few surrounding the school, and in front of the gallery he created, Art Source Ohio.
The newest exhibit showcases around 90 examples of from Price's forty-year career of creating abstract sculptures. While understanding the style can be daunting to some, there's no wrong meaning to take away from them.
"You can have different points of view with the same piece. You can see different things in it. They're all valid. They're all part of your experience looking at an entity, a visual moment that brings questions to you, brings a sense of wonder, just engages your mind and your thoughts," Price explained.
Despite the time gap between when the pieces were created, they are all similar in that they can be described as being motion-focused, seemingly dancing in place. The gallery's director, Ella Kraimer, feels that the work mirrors New Bremen itself with the way metal, like nature, has been changed by human hands.
"I think that's what makes New Bremen really special to host this exhibition because you have that humanity and nature meeting on a different plane. And that's looking at the industrial equipment manufacturer, Crown right here, and with the rural landscape around us," Kraimer elaborated.
In the relatively short time that Art Source Ohio has been around, receptions for new exhibits like Saturday's have been well-attended by people in the region. A unique exhibit with the theme of reflection, featuring glass work and painting with silver, is already being planned for later this year.
"We're trying to break down the exclusivity of the art world by bringing art that's usually confined to upscale galleries in New York and LA we're trying to bring that kind of top tier art to the Midwest and to the rural town of New Bremen, Ohio," Kraimer said.
"Bret Price: A 40 Year Survey" will be on display at Art Source Ohio through September 15th during the gallery's regular hours.