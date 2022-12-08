Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals

Educators from Delphos City, Elida, and Shawnee Schools presented proposals for alternative ways students can receive a high school diploma. These paths are geared toward developing the needed skills to join the workforce or further prepare for their chosen field of study.
"With these alternative pathways, we're trying to find a way for students to go ahead and get some valuable skills right now within the business community. That way, we can open some doors for them to have some options after graduation to immediately put some retail skills to use. Both retail and customer service is a lot of industry in our area," says J.C. Miller with Elida Local School District.
A grant provided by the Ohio Department of Education has helped support funding and resources to develop paths going beyond the traditional requirements of 21 credits to graduate. Educators presented their ideas to a panel of local business leaders for constructive feedback.
"They're going to give us some really interesting ways of using alternative ways of graduating. It's becoming more interesting for the students as well as the districts to use these," says Ryan Quatman with Shawnee Local School District.
Within these proposals discussed, students receive industry credentials like the Ohio Means Jobs Readiness Seal, demonstrating they have the professional skills required to be employable.
"They can go out and they can get a job. If you can say that you can fix computers or you can use photoshop, you are employable right out of high school, rather than just having a certificate that says I sat through English class," adds Quatman.
Community leaders say they are excited to hear about developing programs which will give students skillsets to create a stronger Allen County workforce.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!