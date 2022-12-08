Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals

Educators from Delphos City, Elida, and Shawnee Schools presented proposals for alternative ways students can receive a high school diploma. These paths are geared toward developing the needed skills to join the workforce or further prepare for their chosen field of study.

Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals

"With these alternative pathways, we're trying to find a way for students to go ahead and get some valuable skills right now within the business community. That way, we can open some doors for them to have some options after graduation to immediately put some retail skills to use. Both retail and customer service is a lot of industry in our area," says J.C. Miller with Elida Local School District.

Three Allen County schools present alternative graduation pathway proposals

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!