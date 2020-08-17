Timothy Youngblood convicted for the murder of his father

A Lima man, who was charged with killing his father with a sword, learned his fate in court.
Monday afternoon, Judge Jeffrey Reed ruled that Timothy Youngblood was found guilty of murder and felonious assault. In July of 2018, Youngblood was arrested for killing his father, Van Youngblood. His lawyer was trying to get a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.
During the trial, two mental health experts testified about Youngblood's mental state on the day of the murder. One expert said he was aware that he did something wrong. The other expert said he had symptoms of being psychotic and didn't realize what he did was wrong.
After the ruling, Judge Reed sentenced Youngblood to 15 years to life in prison.