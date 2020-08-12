Timothy Youngblood trial revolves around his mental state at time of alleged murder

After one day, Timothy Youngblood’s trial by judge has wrapped up with the judge deliberating on if Youngblood is guilty or not guilty by reason of insanity.
It was July 9, 2018, Youngblood is accused of killing his father, Van Youngblood, with a sword. Van suffered multiple stab wounds to the chest and once to the neck.
Both attorneys agreed to the fact it was Timothy who inflicted harm on his father and that the coroner report states, that harm resulted in his death.
The issue came down to, did Timothy Youngblood know what he did was wrong?
The state called the doctor who completed Timothy's first psych evaluation to the stand. She found he knew his actions were wrong. She says Timothy attacked his father when his mother wasn't home, he left the body and went to smoke in the garage, believing he knew his mom would call the police, so why run? He even comforted his mom before she went into the house to learn her husband was dead.
"He said a line from a movie and that was purposeful because he wanted his dad to sort of, kind of die with like a happy thought," said Dr. Kara Marciani. "He didn’t want his dad to think that he was, that his death was coming as a result of a hateful act."
The second doctor believed Timothy did not realize what he did wrong. Based on the fact that he was showing symptoms of being acutely psychotic, such as delusions, during the incident. And she says his behavior was stable when she interviewed him a year later.
"He said, you know, he’d been abused at that time by his—the family," Dr. Jaime Adkins said, the doctor to complete his second evaluation. "There was evidence that his father had in essence sold his rights and allow him to be implanted with something. Those things are what he was discussing at the time that the events happened and in the weeks and months following it. So he didn’t bring those things up to me."
Timothy Youngblood was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial right after the incident. But after 6 months of treatment he was found to be restored.
A hearing is scheduled for Monday for the verdict to be revealed.