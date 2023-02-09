Tip from an out-of-state sheriff's office leads to the arrest of a Celina man

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina man was arrested after Mercer County Sheriff's detectives got a tip from another state.
36-year-old Michael Gillis has been charged with possession of meth after deputies issued a search warrant at his Celina home. Detectives were acting on a tip about Gillis from an out-of-state sheriff's office.
During the search, they found numerous items of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. After testing the drugs, they determined that it was meth. Gillis is in custody in the Mercer County Jail, and his case will now be handed over to the prosecutor's office to determine if additional charges will be filed against him.
Press Release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office: CELINA, OH- Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey announced the arrest of Michael K Gillis, age 36, Celina, for possession of methamphetamine, a third degree felony. Mercer County Sheriff’s Detectives, acting on information they had received from an out of state Sheriff’s Office, applied for and obtained a search warrant for Gillis’s residence at 318 N Walnut St in Celina. The Search Warrant was served yesterday (2/8/23) afternoon.
During the execution of the search warrant, numerous items of suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia were collected at the scene and taken as evidence. Preliminary tests were completed and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamines. Gillis was taken in to custody at the residence without incident and was transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where he is being held until bond is set by the court.
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office assisted throughout the day with legal advice and search warrant preparation. Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman reviewed and granted the search warrant. The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for further review of any additional charges.