Trailblazer and long time supporter of Allen County, Alberta Lee passes away at 89

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Sad news tonight, Allen County has lost a trailblazing leader, a woman who supported Allen County in more ways than anyone may have known.
Your News Now has received word that longtime former elected official Alberta Lee has died. Lee's son, Brett says his mom died peacefully at The Greens at 8:18 this morning. Alberta was an unwavering supporter of Allen County. She was elected to the Lima City school board in the early 1970s, then elected as Allen County recorder, and in the 1980s elected as Allen County's first-ever female Allen County commissioner.
She was a longtime Lima Rotary member, donating $50,000 to the current amphitheater project. She was also financially supportive of the Jefferson Awards. She was past president of both the Recorders and Commissioner Associations in Ohio. Her list of achievements is a testament to her love of Allen County. Brett says one of those loves was attending local high school basketball games and she didn't miss many.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Chiles Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel. Alberta Lee was 89 years old.