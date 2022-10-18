Treasurer Sprague, Hancock County Announce STABLE Account Partnership

Pictured (L-R): Commissioner Tim Bechtol, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague,

Commissioner William Bateson, Commissioner Mike Pepple

Press Release from the Office of the Ohio Treasurer: FINDLAY – In a county commissioner meeting today and in connection with National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague and the Hancock County Commissioners announced a partnership that will make it easier for county employees and their families to take advantage of STABLE accounts. The measure allows eligible employees to opt-in to have a portion of their paycheck deposited directly into a STABLE account for themselves or a qualifying family member.

 

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.