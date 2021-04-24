Tri Star Compact Center holds job fair for students

The Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance held their first job fair at the Tri-Star building on Saturday.
Twelve local businesses set up booths inside the Tri Star Career Compact in Celina to offer opportunities to students who are looking to enter the workforce.
There is no shortage of jobs available in the area as there were well over 100 part-time and full-time positions looking to be filled at the job fair. Most of the companies are even willing to pay for training and education for their employees, something that, Curtis Hamrick, the director of the AMBE Alliance says wasn’t an opportunity years ago.
“In today’s environment right now companies are willing to take that on as part of the package that they’re providing for these students so it’s not just the job and the pay that they get, but it’s the training and the education that goes along it,” says Hamrick.
To see more career opportunities for students, you can find AMBE alliance’s website at ambealliance.org.