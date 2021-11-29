Trial pushed back for Lima man accused of sexual conduct with a minor

Lawyers for a Lima man with a large following on TikTok will get more time to prepare for the trial.
Joshua McPheron signed a time waiver to push his trial back from January to a date to be determined. Lawyers are still waiting on a doctor's report to be submitted. McPheron is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of sexual imposition. The indictment says the first incident happened between March and April of 2020 and involved a person under 13 at the time. The second incident allegedly happened in august of last year and involved a different person who was 14-years-old.