TikTok influencer arraigned on having sexual contact with minors

A Lima man with a following on TikTok was arraigned on multiple charges of having sexual conduct with minors.
31-year-old Joshua McPheron pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition which are felonies of the third degree and on a count of sexual imposition which is a misdemeanor. According to the indictment, the first offense happened between March and April of 2020 and involved a person under 13 at the time. The second offense happened in August of 2020 and involved a different person who was 14 years old. McPheron's lawyers asked for his bond to be reduced from $100,000, but that request was denied.