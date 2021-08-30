Few details are available at this hour as the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigates a pair of separate crashes on Monday.
Around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Cole and Beery Road. The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and died after being thrown from the bike. The rider's identity is not available at this time, pending notification of the next of kin.
The second crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. Monday evening. Troopers and ambulances were called to a four-vehicle crash on Eastown Road. Details on any injuries are not available, but we do know people were taken from the scene to Mercy Health St. Rita's. All four vehicles had to be towed from the scene and the road was shut down for several hours, as the patrol worked to determine how the crash unfolded.