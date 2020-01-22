Trump administration proposes school lunch rules

The Trump administration announced plans last week to roll back on certain school lunch standards that were originally proposed by former first lady Michelle Obama back in 2010.
The new standards would allow schools more flexibility on fruit and vegetable serving sizes. Jennifer Little, who is with the dietetics department at Bluffton University, says that the proposed rule may be a happy medium for schools that experienced too much change all at once in 2010.
"They have a little bit more flexibility with his with these regulation changes, and that is a good thing, but nutrition does still need to be of the most importance," said Little, who is the dietetic internship experience coordinator for Bluffton. "You want the meals to be accepted and you want the kids to enjoy them, but you also want these kids to be taught about nutrition because the more they’re exposed to some of these healthier foods, the more they’re going to be in that lifestyle of healthy eating."
The proposed rule will be entered into the federal register on January 23rd and will be open for public comment for 60 days.