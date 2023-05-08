(WLIO) - Two local economic development projects get approved for tax credits from the state.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority gave GVS Filtration in Findlay a tax break for their expansion project. The expansion will create 74 full-time jobs and grow their operation to provide filter solutions to the healthcare and safety sectors.

And the international company Tekni-Plex will be building a new manufacturing facility in Van Wert. The new plant is looking at hiring 100 new full-time employees and generating over five million dollars in annual payroll for the Van Wert community. Tekni-Plex provides medical device components and a variety of material solutions through science and technology.

Both projects are getting over one percent job creation tax credit for seven years.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.