(WLIO) - Two local economic development projects get approved for tax credits from the state.
The Ohio Tax Credit Authority gave GVS Filtration in Findlay a tax break for their expansion project. The expansion will create 74 full-time jobs and grow their operation to provide filter solutions to the healthcare and safety sectors.
And the international company Tekni-Plex will be building a new manufacturing facility in Van Wert. The new plant is looking at hiring 100 new full-time employees and generating over five million dollars in annual payroll for the Van Wert community. Tekni-Plex provides medical device components and a variety of material solutions through science and technology.
Both projects are getting over one percent job creation tax credit for seven years.