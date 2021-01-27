Two projects aim to restore key areas in Lima

Two projects will be at the forefront of a restoration effort of key areas in the city of Lima.
The first project aims to renovate the West Street Bridge. The Ottawa River bridge was constructed in 1973 and recently received a downgraded general appraisal rating of 5 to 4.
The rating downgrade has made the bridge eligible for funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). Lima Mayor David Berger has authorized legislation to apply for funding through ODOT's Municipal Bridge Program.
Under the current program, projects are funded 80% with federal/state funds and 20% local funds.
Another project will restore the lot located directly south of Health Partners of Western Ohio, which is located at 441 East 8th Street. The parking lot is owned by the City of Lima.
The mayor has proposed an agreement with Health Partners of Western Ohio to renovate the lot, which the health organization will be willing to fund the restoration of up to $52,000 in exchange for the long term use of the lot.
The lot will still be available in the evenings and weekends for park visitors.
"Anytime we can clean up a little piece of the downtown to make it a more appealing place to visit and do business, it spurs the economy and reinvestment of the private sector," said Howard Elstro, Lima Public Works Director. "This is an important step for downtown renovation, but it's not our final step."