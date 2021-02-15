Understanding road level advisories

With the biggest snowfall in years upon us, safety service officials want to make sure you understand the road level advisories during the storm.
Here in Allen County and most other counties in the region follow these advisories:
Level 1 - Roadway Advisory: Roadways are snow or ice covered with possible drifting. Driving conditions are hazardous. Extreme caution is advised.
Level 2 - Roadway Warning: All roadways are extremely dangerous due to heavy, drifted or blowing snow. Some roads may become impassable causing danger to stranded drivers and occupants. Only motorists with extreme necessity and specialized equipment should attempt to drive in these unsafe conditions. In the interest of public safety, motorists are strongly advised to stay off roadways until conditions improve.
Level 3 - State of Emergency: Extremely dangerous conditions exist. Travel should be limited to those persons with emergencies or extreme necessity. This level will be accompanied by a formal "State of Emergency" declaration by the board of Allen County commissioners.