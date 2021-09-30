United States Senate candidate campaigns in Lima, South Dakota Governor attends to show support

Jane Timken, a candidate for United States Senate, appeared at Lima Harley-Davidson in order to connect with voters in the area.
"Taking my message that Ohio first and America first," explained Jane Timken, candidate for U.S. Senate. "We need someone who is going to stand up for the economy, for our border, for energy and independence, for getting American back."
Also attending the event was South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD). Noem stated that she came all the way to Lima in order to show her support of Timken, and shared why she thinks that Timken should be elected for the United States Senate.
"You know I think it's really important that everybody puts the right people in these positions of powers during this time in our country," commented Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota. "You know I think it's something we've learned in the last year, year and a half is that leadership has consequences and the decisions that our leaders make has a big impact on people's day to day lives."
Timken stated that she wanted to campaign in Lima due to her continuing fight for jobs in both manufacturing and farming. The candidate also stated that she wants to share her plans to focus on the economy as well as retaining jobs overall.
"We need to stand up for our farmers, I live on a farm in Stark County and our farming community is so important and to Ohio and also our manufacturing base is incredibly important and we do a lot here in Ohio so I'm going to take that message to people here," said Timken.