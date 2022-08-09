United Way of Auglaize County names Deb Zwez as new executive director

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Auglaize County United Way has selected their new director.
Deb Zwez started at her new job at the beginning of this month. Before that, she was the publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News. Plus worked at the St. Marys Evening Leader and Community Post in Minster. Zwez has been active around Auglaize county for 30 years, even serving on the board for the United Way of Auglaize County in the late 90s, as well as many other boards and committees, including as co-chair of the committee for the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong's walk on the moon in 2019. The board feels that Zwez will be a good spokesperson for the united way in the county and for their mission.
Press Release from the United Way of Auglaize County:The United Way of Auglaize County board of directors has named Deb Zwez of Wapakoneta the new executive director of the organization. Zwez began to serve in her new role on August 1st.
Zwez most recently served as publisher and editor of the Wapakoneta Daily News; she was previously affiliated with the Evening Leader newspaper in St. Marys and the Community Post newspaper in Minster. She has been active in Auglaize County for more than 30 years, having served on the United Way board of directors in the late 1990s, and as board members for both the St. Marys and Wapakoneta Chamber of Commerce, is a Rotarian, serves on the Wapakoneta YMCA board of directors as past president, and volunteers with the Wapakoneta Community Thanksgiving Dinner Committee. She also served as a co-chairperson on the 2019 50th Anniversary Committee, which planned the year-long anniversary celebration and commemoration of the 1969 moon landing and Astronaut Neil Armstrong's historic first steps on the moon.
"I appreciate the confidence the board has shown in bringing me into the United Way," Zwez said. "I believe in the organization's mission - improving lives by uniting the caring power of our community. I want to be a part of that. There are needs in our county communities, and the financial support the United Way can provide is critical to meeting those needs, especially in our focus areas of health, education, and financial stability."
Board members felt Zwez was a good fit for the United Way.
"Deb comes to the position armed with knowledge about the county," Carrie Knoch, board president said. "She's familiar with the United Way and will be a good spokesperson for our mission. She has proven Leadership skills and we're looking forward to working with her as we move forward as the county organization.
The United Way of Auglaize County envisions a community where all individuals and families achieve their human potential through education, income stability and health lives. To learn more about the organization, volunteer and/or donate, contact Zwez and 419-739-7717.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.