UNOH instructors talk on emergence of electric vehicles and the pros and cons of getting one now

It's a common theme when it comes to filling up your gas tank these days. High prices hurt your wallet. Because of those prices, a common question has now emerged once again: Is it the time to buy an electric vehicle?
The switch from gas to electric vehicles has been teased and hinted at throughout the past couple of years, with many experts predicting more electric cars on roadways as years go by.
Your Hometown Stations talked with two new Hybrid Electric Vehicle Technology Program instructors at UNOH in order to learn more about the potential switch to electric, and what it could bring.
"It feels like you are driving in the future," said Joe Williams, an instructor at the University of Northwestern Ohio. "You're like 'this is where it needs to go'."
Williams is also a new owner of an electric vehicle. For the past three weeks, he has seen key differences when taking it out for a spin.
"The noise production, no vibrations, the acceleration... I get into my internal combustion engines now, and think 'there's something wrong with it!'" joked Williams.
The first question that often arises with making the switch is simple... will electric vehicles save me money in the long run?
Those who are planning on using their electric vehicle to go from work and back with the occasional trip to meet family and friends might see a major difference in charging costs.
Some home electric vehicle chargers charge thirteen cents per kilowatt-hour. Each vehicle comes different when it comes to charging rates, so prices will vary when you charge up. However, both instructors say that you will see a difference if you are a short-distance driver.
If you travel often, however, you will see a difference in price.
"The average person drives less than three hundred miles a week,", said Williams. "For long trips where people are going across country, that they are going to see kind of the increased price."
The engine is another difference when it comes to electric vehicles.
"This is not an engine, even though it kinds of looks like it," said Steve Klausing, vehicle instructor at UNOH, showing us the inside of an electric vehicle. "Underneath there, they call it an inverted converter, changes the voltage from high to low, what it needs."
Both Klausing and Williams still point out that while there have been advancements in the industry, there still is more than needs to be done.
Electric vehicle charging stations are still a rarity in most areas of the United States. Also, those who are concerned with range and battery life might need to wait longer for a vehicle that meets their travel needs. Battery technology is also improving as well.
Williams keeps it simple when giving advice to those who are on the fence about getting an electric vehicle.
"Just drive one. See what you think about it, see if you can fit it into your life."