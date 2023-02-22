UPDATE: Multiple crews battle barn fire at Hickory Sticks Golf Club

UPDATE:
VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - Fire crews were on the scene Wednesday morning as a barn at the Hickory Sticks Golf Course went up in flames.
Around 11 am, firefighters from seven local departments including Ohio City, Van Wert, and Middle Point responded to a barn fire off of US Route 127.
Inside the barn was equipment and supplies for the golf course, and while the cost of damages is unknown, the barn is considered a total loss.
There were no injuries reported. Also on the scene were the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office and CERT.
