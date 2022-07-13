7/13/22 Press Release from the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office:The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in our community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a Detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Monday July 12, 2022
0722 hrs. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a motor vehicle accident in Jennings Township. The crash was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
0800 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Venedocia to conduct a welfare check.
0816 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
0827 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in Washington Township after receiving a report of an abandon motor vehicle on the roadway.
0840 hrs. – Dog Warden responded to an area in Ridge Township after receiving a report of a stray dog along the road.
1011 hrs. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.
1215 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in York Township ref a suspicious person trespassing on the property.
1510 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of fraud.
1924 hrs. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a possible stroke.
2334 hrs. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Middle Point to investigate an abandon 911 call.
2349 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area in Washington Township to check for suspicious activity.
