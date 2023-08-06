Van Wert Fire Department adds flashing street lights to help emergency vehicles return to the station safely

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A new set of traffic lights in Van Wert are making it safer for firefighters returning from calls.
The Van Wert Fire Department has installed two new street lights to the east and west of the station on Court Street. Due to the layout of the building, vehicles need to be backed into the garage after a call.
The new lights lash to alert drivers coming from both directions to stop. Previously, a firefighter would have to stand in the street to direct traffic and there had been several close calls where they were almost hit. Some members of the department have taken to calling the area "Carter's Crossing," after one of their own who originally pitched the idea a year ago.
"The lights stay on for about a minute. So as long they're back beyond the lights so it gives us enough room to back up our trucks, not worry about any firefighters that might have to go out in the road. It gives them a heads up that 'hey, we've got fire trucks in the area, you need to be back, be cautious', kind of stop and wait so we can get our trucks back into the bay and back in service," explained senior firefighter Ed Carter who proposed the street lights.
The department also adds that it's important to slow down, stop, and be courteous of all first responders working in or near the street.