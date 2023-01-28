Van Wert High School hosts FIRST Tech Challenge

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - For the 7th year, Van Wert High School hosted two dozen teams of students from around the state to compete in a robotics competition. 

Van Wert High School hosts FIRST Tech Challenge

The Northwest Ohio FIRST Tech Challenge is a competition where teams of high school students begin working in September to build a robot to complete a different task each year. 

Van Wert High School hosts FIRST Tech Challenge
Van Wert High School hosts FIRST Tech Challenge

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Hi! I grew up in Lima, and now I'm a multimedia journalist for Your Hometown Stations. You can send me comments or story ideas at bulrick@wlio.com