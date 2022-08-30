Van Wert kicks off county fair

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair may have just wrapped up but a neighboring county kicked off their fair today!
Tuesday was opening day for the Van Wert County Fair which will run through Labor Day on Monday. We are told fairgoers can expect all of the typical fair food favorites and entertainment, along with the fair staples like harness racing and the demolition derby. There will also be a great line-up of gospel music on the pavilion such as the Booth Brothers and well-known artist Rhett Walker among local Christian bands. The big ticket concert at the fair will be "Girl Named Tom" set to perform on the grandstand Saturday night.
"We have so much free entertainment lined up this year. We have a lot of music and entertainment planned, animals, a petting zoo, hypnotists, a lot of free entertainment for our family and friends to come out and enjoy," said Marie Miller, Van Wert County Fair communications director.
The fair will also hold a truck raffle with tickets at 50 dollars, you'll be entered to win a 50,000 dollar truck or vehicle. Tickets will be sold through the final day of the fair on Labor Day.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!