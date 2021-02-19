Van Wert KoC donates portion of fish fry earnings to select organizations

Lent has begun in the Catholic Church and with it, hundreds of fish dinners served in our area every Friday.
The Van Wert Knights of Columbus had its first fish fry of the Lenten season Friday evening. Each week, $1 from every meal will be donated to a selected organization. This Friday is dedicated to Crisis Care. They give assistance to those affected by domestic and sexual abuse. One volunteer says while customers can't sit in and eat their meals, carryout is the next best thing this year.
"People benefit from great fish, where every week that we have a fish fry, it’s going to benefit another charity so that’s it’s not just us, it’s other people," explains Father Christopher Bohnsack of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert. "Because God wants us to give and to spread the cheer. Everybody looks forward, they know after Ash Wednesday, on Fridays there’s going to be a fish fry for the Catholic parishes. We’re very excited about it and it’s very busy right now and we’re happy about that.”
Full list of designated causes:
February 19 - Crisis Care
February 26 - Van Wert Co. Special Olympics
March 5 - Van Wert Co. Cooperative Food Bank
March 12 - Pregnancy Life Center
March 19 - St. Mary School Tuition Assistance
March 26 - Habitat for Humanity of Van Wert Co.
April 2 - St. Vincent de Paul Society