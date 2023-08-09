Van Wert man who allegedly threatened to set the jail on fire pleads not guilty

VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A Van Wert man pleaded not guilty to making threats against the Van Wert Jail. 36-year-old Leonard Delong Jr. was charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony of the third degree.
In July, Delong went to the Van Wert County Jail and demanded to talk to his girlfriend who was sentenced that same day to prison on assault and OVI charges. Since it was after visiting hours he couldn't see her and then Delong allegedly threatened to set the jail on fire. When law enforcement went to arrest him, they say Delong fled into his house and had a brief stand-off with law enforcement. He surrendered without incident. His bond was lowered to $20,000 and will have to go on electronic monitoring if he is released.