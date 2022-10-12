Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:Pleasant Township – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at approximately 4:13 P.M., on October 11, 2022, on US Route 224 near Dull Robinson Road, in Van Wert County.
A 2019 Dodge Ram, operated by Craig A. Shivley, age 63, of Convoy, was traveling eastbound on US Route 224. A 2014 Freightliner semi, operated by Paul A. Guinther, age 67, of Middle Point, was traveling westbound on US Route 224. Mr. Shivley ’s vehicle crossed the centerline and was struck head-on by Mr. Guinther’s semi. The Dodge Ram came to final rest off the south side of the roadway. The Freightliner semi came to final rest off the north side of the roadway and caught fire.
Mr. Guinther was transported by Ohio City EMS to Van Wert Health. From there he was flown by medical helicopter to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he is in stable condition. Mr. Shivley was pronounced deceased on scene by the Van Wert County Coroner’s Office.
The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Ohio City Fire Department and EMS, Van Wert Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert County Coroner’s Office, Hague’s Towing, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The crash remains under investigation.
