Voter turnout for August 8th Special Election is exceeding expectations

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With less than a week until the special election on State Issue 1, early voter turnout is exceeding expectations.
The Ohio Secretary of State's Office says more than 355,000 Ohioans have already cast their vote. In Allen County alone, the board of elections says over 2,600 in-person ballots have been cast since early voting began on July 11th. Millions in campaign dollars have been pouring in regarding the issue that would require 60% of voters to pass a new constitutional amendment instead of a simple majority. While it's too late to request an absentee ballot by mail, you have a few days left to participate in early voting.
"We're open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, tomorrow, and Friday. We're open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Monday, we have the chance to get prepared for voting on Tuesday," explained Kathy Meyer, director at the Allen County Board of Elections.
Absentee ballots by mail must be postmarked by Monday. Meyer says all the normal polling locations will be open for the special election on Tuesday.