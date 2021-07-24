Walk for Life spreads awareness to the community about the sanctity of human life

For the first time, the Family Life Center of Auglaize County held a walk for life.
At Harmon field in Wapakoneta, families took a couple of laps around the track to support the belief that all life is precious, including the life of the unborn. The family life center wanted to share this message with the community by holding a walk for life and inviting people to raise money for the organization.
There were games and bounce houses for the kids, and a band played praise music. The family life center says their goal is to educate the community on the sanctity of human life.
Alyssa Lauck, director of the Family Life Center of Auglaize County says, “It’s close to the heart because god tells us that all life is precious and he created us each individually and for a purpose and just to be able to share this with our community and know that this is the truth. The truth of the bible, the truth of Jesus Christ and we want to be able to stand for that so we’re here to walk and have a fun family event.”
They say they plan on continuing this event every year and making it an annual walk.