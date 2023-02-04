Walk with a Doc raise awareness to health issues through education and exercise

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local doctors are helping people with reaching their health goals with education and exercise. Walk with a Doc is a national organization that doctors at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s has developed a local chapter of to help promote physical activity in West Central Ohio. The program also gives people the chance to socialize with medical professionals as they talk about different topics each month. On Saturday the participants learned when it is appropriate to go to urgent care, or the emergency room or make an appointment to see their family physician. The goal is not only to raise awareness of health issues but to raise the overall health of area residents.
“First and foremost, we are putting this on as a community medicine project,” says Dr. Tricia Hoersten, Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center. “We want to reach the community to know that we are more than just family doctors that they can see in their office. We really want to bring them in and we want them to feel that they are supported by their community. So, we want them to feel the support of their doctor, helping them achieve their health goals.”
Walk with a Doc, is the first Saturday of every month at the Lima YMCA. There is no cost to participate and walking will be done indoors or outdoors weather permitting.
