Wapakoneta business owners on Valentine's Day shopping

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - Love it or hate it, St. Valentine’s Day is this week. But if you still haven’t picked out a gift for that special someone yet—you’re not the only one.
“This is the one holiday throughout the year that is a last-minute holiday and so we prep a lot of chocolates so that way as people are coming in the day of or the day before, even this weekend, we’re ready to go,” said Amy Ambrose, franchise owner of Winan's Chocolates + Coffee in Wapakoneta.
Two days might seem like plenty of time to stop by the store, but you shouldn’t wait too long.
“It never hurts to make sure that you’re able to get what you want, we are pretty well stocked here so we’re ready to go and ready to take care of people," she continued.
If you’re just not sure what to get, there’s nothing wrong with the classics.
“Red roses are still the most popular but there are so many other colors and varieties of roses out there that are so unique. Now we have lavender roses, we have natural green colored roses, and the orange, the peaches, the yellows, and the bicolors," said Mick Haehn, the owner of Haehn Florist in Wapakoneta.
Valentine’s shopping might feel like a chore to some, but you can’t put a price on surprising your better half and making their day.
“If I’m making a delivery, and I make somebody smile, and they say 'For me? Who would send that to me?' It’s Valentine's Day, somebody loves you," Haehn told us.
One little shopper didn’t wait until the last minute. She says she says she came to Winan’s to get something sweet for her teacher.
“A chocolate, because it’s Valentine's Day tomorrow at school," explained six-year-old Payton Miller.