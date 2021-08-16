Wapakoneta man dies in motorcycle crash Sunday

A Wapakoneta man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Auglaize County.
Media Release from Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Duchouquet Township – The Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on August 15th, 2021 at approximately 4:55 p.m. in Auglaize County, Ohio. The crash occurred on State Route 67 near the area of Milepost 5 in Duchouquet Township.
Mr. Scott W. Stombaugh, age 59, of Wapakoneta, Ohio was operating a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while traveling westbound on State Route 67.
The preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle drove off of the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Mr. Stombaugh was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a motorcycle helmet at the time of the crash.
The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, Wapakoneta Fire Department, Auglaize County Coroner, and Ohio Department of Transportation also responded to the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.