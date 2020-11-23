West Ohio Food Bank shuts down food distribution due to individuals not following rules

The West Ohio Food Bank had to shut down their scheduled food distribution again.
It was just around noon Monday when enough was enough and food bank's officials closed the gate. Hundreds turned out to the last distribution before Thanksgiving. Cars were reportedly backed up to Metcalf Street waiting to get In. Some patiently and others not so patiently. People were not following traffic rules and staff and volunteers were being disrespected verbally so they decided to stop the distribution.
West Ohio Food Bank Executive Director Tommie Harner explains, “It was far larger than we anticipated. We’ve had a lot of traffic issues, people lining up where they shouldn’t be. People lining up in areas they shouldn’t be and it’s really affecting our neighboring businesses. We plead with you, please follow the rules and have patience with us. There’s only a few people out here distributing that food and it takes time to get those vehicles loaded.
The food bank will be holding another distribution Tuesday with gates opening at 10 a.m. for those who didn’t get food Monday. They ask that you don’t arrive until 10 a.m. and to follow the rules.