Where do you see the City of Lima? Your input is being sought for a comprehensive plan

Where will Lima be in the next 40 years? A new comprehensive plan is being developed to try and determine just that.
The City of Lima and the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission have teamed up to develop a vision and goals for the city’s future. It will be driven by community input of where the people see the city now and how they would like to see the city by 2040. It will look at demographics, economic development, and housing, among others. The first step is to get people to take a survey on the City of Lima’s website.
Regional Planning Executive Director Shane Coleman explains, “We really want to know what you like and why you like it or what you don’t like and why you don’t like it. And based upon this information that we’ll gather over the next 6-weeks that will guide where we go with the participation process in the future. We’ll probably identify some areas we’ll need to drill down into with that involve individual meetings, meetings with other agencies, or focus of multiple people.”
You can find the survey on both the City of Lima and Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission’s websites. You can participate through May 31st.