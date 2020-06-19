Willshire man takes plea deal and gets charges reduced

A Willshire man has taken a plea deal to reduce the number of charges he was originally facing from 24 to 6. Joshua Wolfe has pleaded guilty to four counts of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles and two misdemeanor charges of Sexual Imposition.
According to the indictment, the offense happened in 2018 and 2019 and the victims were under 13 years old at the time of the crimes. Wolfe was indicted last year by a Van Wert Grand Jury on multiple charges, including Rape and Sexual Battery, but most of those charges have been dropped. Wolfe will be sentenced in August in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.