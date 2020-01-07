With demand down, Crown Equipment offers voluntary layoffs

Layoffs are coming for a large production company in west central Ohio as global demand has been down.
A Crown Equipment spokesperson says voluntary layoffs are being offered at the company's New Bremen headquarters and surrounding facilities in the area. The spokesperson says lift truck orders have been down nationally and globally. To combat that, the company made a gradual reduction in scheduling. Just before the new year, schedules took a hit again and now voluntary layoffs have been offered. If need be, involuntary layoffs would come next but the spokesperson hopes it doesn't come to that. Crown employs about 4,500 people in the area.
Although the market for Crown remains uncertain, they plan to continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed.