With the COVID-19 surge, Allen County Public Health makes contact-tracing the primary focus

With Allen County experiencing its highest surge seen in Coronavirus cases, Allen County Public Health is shifting most of their focus to contact-tracing.
For the next week, the staff at ACPH have been taken off their day-to-day tasks to work on contact-tracing. Allen County has had more than 600 cases in the last five days. That's more cases than the county saw all of August. The health commissioner says at that rate, they won't be able to keep up with contact-tracing. Most walk-in services will be closed except for scheduled immunizations, reproductive health, and WIC clinic appointments.
"We think it's so important, though, that people don't wait to hear from us," Kathy Luhn said, Health Commissioner of Allen County. "As soon as they find out they're positive, they need to isolate and notify any contacts that they have had that they are positive. And that those people should quarantine as well."
This plan will be re-evaluated on Friday. Call ahead to the health department to check if the service you need is available.