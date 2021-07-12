Working together to get kids talking and expressing their feelings is the goal of the Lima Family YMCA’s summer camp.
Each week, “Voices of Prosperity”, a new local non-profit, is working with the kids to promote social, mental, and emotional well-being through the arts. Today was an intuitive painting experience to encourage their interpretation of the written word.
Lila Manke, a 5th grader from Bath elementary explains, “We listened to a book and we wrote down how we thought we would be good friends and we did a little craft like to express ourselves and learn more about ourselves.”
Voices of Prosperity Executive Director Megan Fisher adds, “They need a healthy outlet. Some of our neighborhoods have different challenges and there’s not always a safe supportive place for kids to let go to just be themselves and that’s what we hope to create here at the Y.”
She says that the youngsters identified themselves as being honest, trustworthy, and funny. “Voices of Prosperity” also offers adult workshops promoting community wellness through the arts.