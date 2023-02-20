YMCA's No School Day keeps kids active during Presidents' Day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With today being Presidents' Day, schools were closed to observe the holiday, and that meant it is time for another No School Day at the Lima Family YMCA.
Monday, dozens of kids aged from six to thirteen arrived at 9 a.m. for a day full of fun. Kids engaged in activities from taking a splash in the pool to shooting some hoops in the gym and even their absolute favorite game of gaga ball. While the kids are having a blast, organizers are emphasizing the importance of having this program.
"I think it's a really great way for kids to come and they meet new friends that maybe they don't go to their school, or we even have a couple of kids that are home-schooled that get to come here, and they get that social interaction that they want to get at home or at another school, so it's nice for them to meet new friends. I have kids here where they have friends that they've met through the No School Day program, and they get excited when they see them because they don't get to see them every day at school.
The next No School Day event at the Lima Family YMCA will occur on Lima City Schools' next regularly scheduled day off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To sign up, you can register in-house or visit limaymca.net. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for non-members.