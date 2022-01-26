Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our headline news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our sports news? Signup today!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Very cold. High 14F. Winds SW at 4 to 8 mph..
Partly cloudy. Low 3F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 4:08 am
The Top Ten teams in the girl's Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2021-2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record. and total points:
DIVISION I
1. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (13) 17-0 144
2. Reynoldsburg (3) 14-2 138
3. Dublin Coffman 15-1 120
4. Akr. Hoban 15-0 101
5. Cin. Princeton 15-3 88
6. Mason 15-2 64
7. Olmsted Falls 15-1 57
8. Bellbrook 17-2 47
9. Pickerington Cent. 11-6 37
10. Can. Glenoak 14-2 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville 14. Cin. Winton Woods 12. 12. Newark 12.
DIVISION II
1. Granville (11) 16-0 145
2. Dresden Tri-Valley 16-1 119
3. Shelby (1) 16-0 118
4. Kettering Alter (3) 15-1 117
5. Tol. Cent. Cath. 15-0 92
6. Cols. Hartley 11-3 65
7. Thornville Sheridan 14-3 44
8. Alliance Marlington 14-2 41
9. Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-1 36
10. Napoleon 13-3 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hamilton Badin 19.
DIVISION III
1. Wheelersburg (12) 14-0 143
2. Apple Creek Waynedale 14-0 125
3. Arcanum (2) 15-1 123
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 15-1 113
5. Worthington Christian 12-1 72
6. Cardington-Lincoln 14-1 68
7. Sardinia Eastern 15-3 64
8. Cols. Africentric 13-3 42
9. Spring. Greenon 17-2 19
10. Findlay Liberty-Benton 13-1 16
Others receiving 12 or more points: Leesburg Fairfield 13. Richwood N. Union 12.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (13) 16-0 157
2. New Madison Tri-Village (3) 12-2 142
3. New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15-1 113
4. New Knoxville 15-1 105
5. Glouster Trimble 13-1 71
6. Tree of Life 15-0 54
7. New Riegel 13-1 43
8. Waterford 12-3 40
9. Sugar Grove Berne Union 10-2 38
10. Russia 14-4 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Maria Stein Marion Local 21. Cin. Country Day 20.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hometownstations