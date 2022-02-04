Our winter storm is finally winding down to flurries, but travel remains hazardous area-wide. The blowing and drifting is finally easing up, and the wind will further decrease through the day. Check out this amazing drift picture sent in by Jeanne Scott Lee. Many may find similar scenes when they step out their front door.
Haley Creech says her dog is "living his best life with this weather."
Official snowfall came in around 8" areawide. However, it was nearly impossible to get a true "accurate" total due to the considerable blowing.
I think we are all ready for the weather to settle down, and that is the trend for the weekend. We do have to watch for a sneaky wave tonight that could bring a few snow showers to the area, mainly from midnight to sunrise Saturday. This could drop a trace to locally a half-inch of snow.
Flurries should move out and some sun should break out Saturday. More sunshine somewhat warmer air arrives Sunday. The good news - temperatures look to trend closer to average by Wednesday and Thursday. Most of the week looks dry, but a few snow showers are possible late in the week.
