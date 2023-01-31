LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's constantly moving, we experience it with our senses, and it's personal as we make decision's around it every day. It's the weather.

The 2023 William A. Fowler Science Series is underway and it's all about the weather. State climatologist Aaron Wilson speaking to Lima City School students and others at Ohio State Lima today about climate change and its effects on each of us. He says it's no secret that things are different. Temperatures are changing, precipitation is increasing with wetter winters and springs along with the intensity of the rainfall increasing as well. The weather impacts transportation, food, businesses, and more.

