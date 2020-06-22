If you’re considering buying or selling a home in Van Wert, Allen or Putnam counties, you will have a lot of decisions to make. But here’s an easy one: you should hire a Realtor® to get you the best deal and facilitate a smooth process. Finding the right agent is the next step, says Lynn Miller, a broker at At Home Realty in Delphos. Here are seven considerations when determining who should represent you:
1. Real Estate Must Be A Priority
The COVID crisis has shaken the real estate market. Someone who makes it their mission to study the market every day can offer a global and historical view of current conditions. You need that expertise on your side or you could leave a lot of money on the table. At Home Realty’s Lynn Miller has seen it all since 2005 and offers that expertise to all her agents.
2. You’ve Got a Local Person at a Local Agency
Big national firms are run out of other states with generic tools and cookie-cutter marketing strategies. But what works in Lima, Montana or Lima, North Carolina doesn’t necessarily work in Lima, Ohio. Instead, work with a local firm whose business is entirely in Western Ohio and whose agents are born and bred here.
3. They Respond as If You’re Important
When you reach out to an agent, how long does it take them to respond? If it’s 24 hours, move on. Your largest financial investment is in play when you’re buying or selling a home. A responsive agent can reduce your anxiety and fear by always being there for you. At Home Realty agents return texts, emails and phone calls within 15 minutes, even if it’s to say that they’ll call back in an hour.
4. They Communicate Clearly, Often and Truthfully
Working with a great Realtor who is responsive, honest and clear is reassuring during an anxious time. If you get a bad vibe from an agent, that’s usually a red flag that you should find someone else.
5. You Can See That They Are Tech Savvy
Because 98% of consumers start their home search online, your real estate agent must know how to find the best houses and market your house online. If their website is a mess or their social media is amateurish, that’s a sign that they aren’t keeping up their skills.
6. Their Clients are Like Family
“I think of first-time homebuyers as my children and would never let them do something their parents would try to talk them out of,” says Miller. When clients get excited about homes they would have trouble reselling, Miller counsels them to find something else.
7. Their Reviews Are Great
Customers love to tell others about their best and worst experiences, so find a real estate company with five-star reviews, like At Home Realty.
At Home Realty is a full-service real estate company specializing in the tri-county area. They believe the best customer is an informed customer and likes to say that they aren’t satisfied until you feel at home. Contact them at 419-695-SOLD or visit AtHomeRealtyllc.net.