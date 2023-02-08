12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Noon Optimist Club taking time today to recognize some of Allen County's outstanding high school juniors and seniors.
The service club held its annual "Youth Appreciation Program", where they honored 12 students for their leadership, volunteerism, and overall service to the area. The students were nominated by their school or by the Allen County 4-H Club. This is one of the optimist club's favorite programs because they say they are all about promoting kids and their potential.
"They are going to be our leaders in the future," says Paul Downing Lima Noon Optimist Club. "So, it is really nice to hear the accomplishments they have, what they have done throughout the school year, what their career paths are going to. You know hopefully, these kids are going to go and get some college education and come back to our community and really help us grow our community. Be a model citizen here and really help Lima in the future."
"I think volunteer work is really important and helping the youth I think is important, like show them what it means to be a good community member," says Elena Oliver, Bath High School. "I think from a young age my parents raised me to give back to the community, to help people out when they are in need."
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan each read a proclamation declaring this Youth Appreciation Week.
Congratulations to the following students:
Emma Core from Allen County 4-H
Gabi Croft from the Allen County Fair
Brady Shea from Allen East High School
Lauren Cunningham from Apollo Career Center
Elena Oliver from Bath High School
Grant Hardeman from Elida High School
McKenna Bader from Lima Central Catholic
Dakota Lewis from Lima Senior High School
Jacquelyne Lynch from Perry High School
Alora Patel from Shawnee High School
Ryan Kaverman from Spencerville High School
Sabrina Heffner from Temple Christian School