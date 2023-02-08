12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Noon Optimist Club taking time today to recognize some of Allen County's outstanding high school juniors and seniors.

12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club

The service club held its annual "Youth Appreciation Program", where they honored 12 students for their leadership, volunteerism, and overall service to the area. The students were nominated by their school or by the Allen County 4-H Club. This is one of the optimist club's favorite programs because they say they are all about promoting kids and their potential.

12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club

"They are going to be our leaders in the future," says Paul Downing Lima Noon Optimist Club. "So, it is really nice to hear the accomplishments they have, what they have done throughout the school year, what their career paths are going to. You know hopefully, these kids are going to go and get some college education and come back to our community and really help us grow our community. Be a model citizen here and really help Lima in the future."

12 outstanding students recognized by the Lima Noon Optimist Club

"I think volunteer work is really important and helping the youth I think is important, like show them what it means to be a good community member," says Elena Oliver, Bath High School. "I think from a young age my parents raised me to give back to the community, to help people out when they are in need."

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith and Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan each read a proclamation declaring this Youth Appreciation Week.

Congratulations to the following students: 

Emma Core from Allen County 4-H

Gabi Croft from the Allen County Fair

Brady Shea from Allen East High School

Lauren Cunningham from Apollo Career Center

Elena Oliver from Bath High School

Grant Hardeman from Elida High School

McKenna Bader from Lima Central Catholic

Dakota Lewis from Lima Senior High School

Jacquelyne Lynch from Perry High School

Alora Patel from Shawnee High School

Ryan Kaverman from Spencerville High School

Sabrina Heffner from Temple Christian School

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.