Media Release from Lima Police Department 5/13/23
The Lima Police Department increased the search for four (4) juveniles wanted in connection with the Thursday evening shooting in the 600 block of Prospect. Their efforts netted two of the four juvenile suspects. While searching the area of the 200 block of S. Scott, a patrol sergeant observed the two juveniles walking with a third juvenile. After seeing the police cruiser turning around to stop them, the juveniles fled. The Sergeant pursued them as they ran toward and into a residence in the 200 block of S. Scott. It was there that the juveniles were apprehended and taken into custody. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence and two firearms were collected as evidence during the incident and arrests. The two juveniles, whose name are not being released and who were connected to the shooting, were held for delinquency by felony assault. The third juvenile was held on delinquency by felony weapons charges. The search continues for the two juveniles still at large.